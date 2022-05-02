ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Get Kids Registered Now For Minnesota DNR’s ‘I Can!’ Summer Program

By David Drew
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Great news for kids and families across the Northland! The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ award-winning I Can! program will resume this summer with outdoor skill-building sessions held in more than 25 Minnesota state parks. This is a perfect opportunity to pull kids away from their screens and...

Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,736 newly reported cases and three newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,511. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 29. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
MINNESOTA STATE
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Minnesota. While most are less severe, the weekly case rate has doubled statewide in the past month. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases and five deaths. Hospitalizations are also up. “It’s kind of exciting to travel, it’s the first conference I’ve been to in three years, so it’ll be nice to see my friends and colleagues again,” said Boston resident Megan Parisi. As visitors like Parisi descend on Minneapolis for a jam-packed weekend of sporting events, concerts and conferences, city officials hope they remembered their masks which are now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly

BUFFALO, Minn. - A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane. The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech rights when it decided the 30- by 50-foot flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit. The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson’s construction business in Buffalo. The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
