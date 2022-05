Originally published April 30 SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roughly 100 workers at the Amazon warehouse in Shakopee walked off the job Friday night in protest of low wages and lack of time off for Eid, an upcoming Muslim holiday. In a statement, the workers said that they rallied outside the warehouse and delivered a letter of demand to the company, requesting that the internet retail giant bring back the $3 an hour pay bump for all shifts and unlimited volunteer time off so that people can see their families on events such as Eid, which begins Sunday. The workers were joined by...

