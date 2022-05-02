ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Cedarburg Strawberry Fest to return after 2 years

WISN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDARBURG, Wis. — TheCedarburg Strawberry Festival will come back this summer....

www.wisn.com

WBAY Green Bay

Controversial sculpture removed from Appleton neighborhood

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial sculpture has been removed from the E. College Avenue neighborhood in Appleton. Video posted to Facebook by Alderman Alex Schultz shows “The Collective” being lifted from its spot and hauled away. “A sad farewell, thank you for bringing public art conversations front...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

'Big Boat Day': 20-ton crane puts 35 sailing boats in Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — Chilly temperatures and whipping winds didn't stop Friday's annual tradition at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center. "We're putting big boats in the water. It's 'Big Boat Day' down here! Can you believe it? I mean, when did April become a winter month?" Milwaukee Community Sailing Center program director Nick Hayes said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Lake Express Ferry leaves Milwaukee on first trip of 2022 season

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express Ferry has launched its first trip of the 2022 season. The ferry travels every day between Milwaukee and Muskegon, Michigan. Each trip takes about two-and-a-half hours. There are currently four daily crossings to start the season. It will expand to six daily crossings starting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
