VIDEO: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Captures Tornado Near Loyal, Okla.
Jim Gardner in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 tracked a tornado near the Oklahoma town of Loyal in Kingfisher County on Monday, May 2.
