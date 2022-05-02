ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making sense of the ageing methylome

By Kirsten Seale
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver time, the human DNA methylation landscape accrues substantial damage, which has been associated with a broad range of age-related diseases, including cardiovascular disease and cancer. Various age-related DNA methylation changes have been described, including at the level of individual CpGs, such as differential and variable methylation, and at the level...

Nature.com

Quaternary taphonomy: understanding the past through traces

Taphonomical analysis allows us to understand the processes that underlie site formation, as well as provide insights into the modification and composition of studied fossil materials. Taphonomy has become crucial to many scientific fields, providing conceptual advances through a renewal of models, protocols, and paradigms. In these studies, trans-disciplinary approaches (geology, palaeontology, biology, ecology, archaeology) have been developed using a wide array of methodologies. In addition, experimental work on modern assemblages, focusing on specific geological and biological processes ('actualism'), are used to make referential data and proxies. This Collection contributes to the field's methodological development, while gathering research articles investigating Quaternary period bone assemblages, with special interest in the Pleistocene.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single electrons on solid neon as a solid-state qubit platform

Progress towards the realization of quantum computers requires persistent advances in their constituent building blocks-qubits. Novel qubit platforms that simultaneously embody long coherence, fast operation and large scalability offer compelling advantages in the construction of quantum computers and many other quantum information systems1,2,3. Electrons, ubiquitous elementary particles of non-zero charge, spin and mass, have commonly been perceived as paradigmatic local quantum information carriers. Despite superior controllability and configurability, their practical performance as qubits through either motional or spin states depends critically on their material environment3,4,5. Here we report our experimental realization of a qubit platform based on isolated single electrons trapped on an ultraclean solid neon surface in vacuum6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13. By integrating an electron trap in a circuit quantum electrodynamics architecture14,15,16,17,18,19,20, we achieve strong coupling between the motional states of a single electron and a single microwave photon in an on-chip superconducting resonator. Qubit gate operations and dispersive readout are implemented to measure the energy relaxation time T1 of 15"‰Î¼s and phase coherence time T2 over 200"‰ns. These results indicate that the electron-on-solid-neon qubit already performs near the state of the art for a charge qubit21.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Best practices for reporting throughput in biomedical research

To the Editor - In the last few decades, technological advances in photonics, electronics, computing, fluidics, robotics and chemistry have substantially boosted the rates of data acquisition and processing and the scale of automation and parallelization. This has enabled high-throughput performance in measurement, imaging, screening, sequencing, manipulation and sorting of molecules, compounds, genes and cells1,2,3,4,5,6. The term "throughput" is widely accepted and constantly used in the biomedical community, where high-throughput operations are indispensable for efficient, reproducible, time-sensitive, low-cost and rare-event applications.
SCIENCE
#Dna Strands#Dna Test#Ageing#Dna Methylation#Cpgs#Access Options
Nature.com

Genetics of cognitive performance, education and learning: from research to policy?

Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019. For years now the EHT project has been studying the heart of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Allrecipes.com

Food Prices Are On The Rise — Here's Which Products Are Impacted And What You Can Do About It

It's no secret that the world is facing an inflation in prices — from the grocery store to the gas pump, prices are climbing. On top of that, you may also be having trouble finding staple items at the grocery store. There are a lot of factors contributing to these price jumps and food shortages, including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other health-related concerns.
GAS PRICE

