Alaska's up-and-coming salmon crop heads toward the rivers in the weeks ahead. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game put out its forecast earlier this month with a projected harvest of 160.5 million fish. That's for all five species, and if the predictions come true sockeye salmon will dominate the mix with a harvest of 74 million. Pink salmon returns have been weaker in even-numbered years and will come in at second place with 67.2 million, and chums are next in the lineup with 15.4 million. Cohos will tally up to around 3.5 million. Alaska's chinook shortage continues with only 310,000 on tap for this year.

2 DAYS AGO