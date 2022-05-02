ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

‘Southern Indiana Classic’ Soccer Tournament Expected to Bring Thousands of Fans and Players to Evansville

By Bobby G.
 2 days ago
Youth soccer is HUGE here in Southern Indiana, not only with local teams but with teams from all around the region as well. Luckily for us, we have the beautiful Goebel Soccer Complex that allows Evansville to host some major tournaments - like the one coming to town this...

