BOONE — App State Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old with DWI, felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving and running a red light on Sunday, May 1. At 6:06 p.m., an App State Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed near the intersection of U.S. 321 and N.C. 105 in Boone. According to App State Police, when the officer activated the emergency lights to initiate a stop, the vehicle increased its speed.

BOONE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO