Fans of Harry Styles' sleep stories are given the chance to join him as Calm's next narrator with the mindfulness app's new competition

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
 2 days ago

He has close ties with mindfulness app Calm and lent his voice to a 30-minute sleep story on their platform in 2020.

And now, fans of Harry Styles' soothing bedtime tale Dream With Me are in with the chance of narrating a sleep story all of their own with Calm's new competition.

More than 350 million people have been lulled to sleep by recognisable voices such as the former One Direction star, Jonathan Bailey, P!nk and LeBron James.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jc2F6_0fQyyn5N00
Opportunity: Fans of Harry Styles' sleep stories have been given the chance to join him as Calm's next narrator with the mindfulness app's new competition

Harry, 28, previously said: 'Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I'm at home, in the studio, or out on the road.

'Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work. Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health.'

'It's changed my life. I'm so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpfR1_0fQyyn5N00
Exciting: More than 350 million people have been lulled to sleep by recognisable voices such as the former One Direction star (pictured last month), Jonathan Bailey, P!nk and LeBron James
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyVnC_0fQyyn5N00
Routine: Harry, 28, previously said: 'Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I'm at home, in the studio, or out on the road' (pictured last month)

A competition winner will feature on the app and they will also receive £4000 in cash and a lifetime subscription to Calm.

The meditation experts are advocating that from Tuesday May 3, people get comfortable in their pyjamas to submit an entry to be the #NextVoiceofCalm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4RyI_0fQyyn5N00
Opportunity: The meditation experts are advocating that from Tuesday May 3, people get comfortable in their pyjamas to submit an entry to be the #NextVoiceofCalm

To enter, hopefuls need to duet a TikTok from the Calm channel reciting something original - for example a last text, a grocery list, or affirmations - in their 'sleepiest, most soothing, soporific voice.'

Calm states that entries must be no longer than 60 seconds, with the contest running from May 3rd to June 2nd.

Contestants must include #NextVoiceofCalm in their caption, and follow Calm on TikTok.

The winner will be announced on June 7th on Calm’s TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPiRN_0fQyyn5N00
In it to win it: Not only will the winner feature on the app, but they will also receive £4000 in cash and a lifetime subscription to Calm

