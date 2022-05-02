ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Parks Department unveils new exercise amenities with ‘Walk The Trail Days’

madera.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City’s Parks & Community Services Department hosted two special “Walk the Trail Days” events during the month of April, where the wraps were officially taken off...

www.madera.gov

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This modular bench concept gives bikers a place to park and sit

There is no shortage of ideas on how to give everyone a seat, especially outdoors. Of course, space for benches and chairs will always be a problem, whether it’s at a park or some vacant area in the middle of towering buildings. That’s not even considering yet those “in-between” places where people come and go a lot, only stopping by for a brief breather. Such resting places for cyclists, for example, are far and few in between, and they aren’t exactly designed for this segment of the world’s active population. That’s the very specific need that this bench concept is trying to address, giving cyclists a place to rest while still offering the option to accommodate a bunch of people at the same time.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail#Urban Construction#Parks Department#Healthy Eating
WRBL News 3

Columbus cyclist community, mayor kicks off National Bike Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— May is National Bike Month, tonight Mayor Skip Henderson joined Columbus’ cyclist community for the 12th annual Ride with the Mayor event apart of Bike Month. The five-mile, police-escorted ride started and ended at BANKS Food Hall stretching across Dragonfly Trails and future connections. Executive Director of the Dragonfly Trail Network Becca […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
Kait 8

Cyclists anticipate phase one of bike trail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro peddles forward in its Quality of Life and Connectivity Plan after the council voted unanimously to apply for the Transportation Alternatives Program grant by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The $500,000 grant will cover over half of the project costs of the...
JONESBORO, AR
Natchez Democrat

In the basket: Disc Golf at Duncan Park ready to play, near completion

NATCHEZ — Former Natchez Rotary President Tate Hobdy first suggested an idea for a disc golf course in Natchez in July 2020. Two years later the project finished with a full 18-hole disc golf course at Duncan Park. Signs for the tee pads and the main sign will be the final cherry on top.
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy