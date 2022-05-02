Velus Jones News

Robert Griffin III teased a return to the NFL stage this week when a report surfaced that he ran a 40-yard dash at Rich Eisen's charity event and showed he's still in top form. The former second overall draft pick told Eisen he started getting phone calls from NFL executives...
The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players in total in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first two rounds address three of the thinest positions on the roster. ILB, DT, and WR. However the impact that that those three will have is just the beginning. Here are the five rookies who will have an immediate impact on the Packers’ season:
A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
And with post-draft grades flowing in for the 2022 class of rookies, analysts and experts are already pointing out spots on NFL rosters with clear holes and needs to fill in the next 12 months. Another wave of free agency, and even a few trades, usually follow the NFL Draft...
Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan spent...
The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
It was reported in March that new New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was willing to "eat" some of the $13.5 million salary attached to the contract of cornerback James Bradberry to trade him because the one-time Pro Bowl selection was on track to carry a $21.9 million cap hit for the 2022 season.
Only a month has passed since the Cleveland Guardians signed their franchise player, third baseman Jose Ramirez, to a seven-year, $141 million contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland through the 2028 season. The deal appears to be working out just fine thus far. The 29-year-old slugger is already...
Ryan Poles was a busy GM over NFL Draft weekend. Making a plethora of trades to nearly double the Chicago Bears’ picks was no easy task and he had plenty of help from his scouts in perusing the talent pool. But apparently, that is no longer the case. The Bears have cut ties with several members of their scouting department and a possible incident is a driving force behind the odd move.
Playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers is like lining up with your brother. They work together to achieve a common goal and stay united through adversity. Their locker room dance after clinching a playoff berth last season is also a manifestation of a tight-knit group. The credit goes to head coach...
In an NFL offseason that's been littered with star-studded players switching teams, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest of them all. The three-time Pro-Bowler was seen on the Browns' practice field Monday in Cleveland gear for the first time since...
Taking Tyrion-Davis Price in the third-round was surprising by the 49ers. It was surprising due to the fact that they had just used a third-round pick on Trey Sermon in the 2021 NFL draft. Not to mention that the 49ers have proven to manage efficiently with day three or undrafted free agent running backs. They could've looked elsewhere in the third-round.
The Steelers finished the 2022 NFL Draft with plenty of headlines. It starts with the quarterback, but all seven picks made noise and will continue to be something to watch this summer. Pittsburgh added another safety in the signing of Damontae Kazee. What does it mean? How good of a...
With their offseason program now swinging into phase two with on-field workouts commencing, the Seahawks have a pair of young linebackers on the fast track working back from significant knee injuries. Following last week's NFL draft, coach Pete Carroll provided encouraging updates on Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan, who both...
