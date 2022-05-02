Elijah Hicks News

Robert Griffin III teased a return to the NFL stage this week when a report surfaced that he ran a 40-yard dash at Rich Eisen's charity event and showed he's still in top form. The former second overall draft pick told Eisen he started getting phone calls from NFL executives...
A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
Almost immediately after Michigan Wolverines superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in January, analysts and fans began linking him with the Detroit Lions, who held the second overall selection for this year's player-selection process. Hutchinson is originally from Plymouth, Michigan, and admitted during the NFL...
Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
Steven Johnson, a tight end who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1988, made headlines in 2021 for his involvement with Sonya Curry, mother to NBA players Steph Curry and Seth Curry. Sonya filed for divorce after 33 years of marriage with Dell Curry and the pair accused...
Landry congratulated Tyrann Mathieu on signing with the New Orleans Saints. The terms of the deal are still unknown, but the former LSU standout gets to play for his hometown team. The All-Pro safety also bolsters the Saints’ secondary which already has Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Daniel Sorensen, and C.J....
Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan spent...
The Eagles made a surprising move on Monday, agreeing to release backup offensive lineman Nate Herbig, according to NFL Network. Herbig, 23, just signed his restricted free agent tender last week. That meant he was scheduled to make $2.433 million in 2022, but instead he’ll hit the open market free...
Running back Mike Davis was one-and-done with the Atlanta Falcons when he was released after the 2022 NFL Draft. In his lone season with the Falcons, the former South Carolina standout had 503 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons saw him as their primary option from the backfield, but he...
Kingsley Engabare’s Comparisons to Former Packers OLB is Uncanny. Quite possibly the best value pick of the draft goes the Packers 5th round pick, defensive end Kingsley Engabare. Enagbare was PFF’s 52nd ranked player going into the draft, yet the Packers were able to get him with the 179th pick.
In an NFL offseason that's been littered with star-studded players switching teams, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest of them all. The three-time Pro-Bowler was seen on the Browns' practice field Monday in Cleveland gear for the first time since...
The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
On Tuesday, the NFL revealed the dates for the Tennessee Titans’ three-day rookie minicamp, which will begin on May 13 and run through May 15. This will be one of the first opportunities Titans rookies have to begin the acclimation process. That group will include Tennessee’s nine draft picks, as well as their undrafted free agent signings, of which there are reportedly 12.
Major changes are happening for the New York Giants. They’ve hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach and players already like him better than his predecessor, Joe Judge. Also making the jump from Buffalo to Big Blue is Joe Schoen, who replaced Dave Gettleman...
There might not be a more explosive or dynamic player in the country than Texas Longhorns wideout, Xavier Worthy. And over the weekend, it appears that at least one Power 5 program tried to lure the young Longhorns superstar away via a massive NIL deal. However, despite those overtures, Worthy...
The Philadelphia Eagles have the opportunity to become the NFC East’s new top team. The Dallas Cowboys will have a hard time replacing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders aren’t sure what Carson Wentz will bring after drafting quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Raiders made a number of excellent moves in the undrafted ranks towards the end of the 2022 NFL Draft. From adding depth at all positions of need, as well as some who could make the 53-man roster, one player stands out because he brings energy and a strong effort to the field. That player is USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. A senior with the potential to make an impression not only on the Raiders’ coaches but also on Raider Nation as a whole.
