Chicago, IL

Elijah Hicks News

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Converted Cornerback Elijah Hicks Sees Fit with Bears. A little over a decade...

Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL mad Lions turned Aidan Hutchinson card in so quickly at NFL Draft?

Almost immediately after Michigan Wolverines superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in January, analysts and fans began linking him with the Detroit Lions, who held the second overall selection for this year's player-selection process. Hutchinson is originally from Plymouth, Michigan, and admitted during the NFL...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Jarvis Landry Reacts To The Tyrann Mathieu Signing

Landry congratulated Tyrann Mathieu on signing with the New Orleans Saints. The terms of the deal are still unknown, but the former LSU standout gets to play for his hometown team. The All-Pro safety also bolsters the Saints’ secondary which already has Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Daniel Sorensen, and C.J....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Former Broncos Starter Signs with AFC West Rival

Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan spent...
DENVER, CO
Person
Chris Conte
Yardbarker

Former Falcons RB Has Nothing But Respect After Being Released

Running back Mike Davis was one-and-done with the Atlanta Falcons when he was released after the 2022 NFL Draft. In his lone season with the Falcons, the former South Carolina standout had 503 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons saw him as their primary option from the backfield, but he...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kingsley Enagbare News

Kingsley Engabare’s Comparisons to Former Packers OLB is Uncanny. Quite possibly the best value pick of the draft goes the Packers 5th round pick, defensive end Kingsley Engabare. Enagbare was PFF’s 52nd ranked player going into the draft, yet the Packers were able to get him with the 179th pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

LOOK: Traded Texans QB Deshuan Watson All Smiles At Browns Workout

In an NFL offseason that's been littered with star-studded players switching teams, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest of them all. The three-time Pro-Bowler was seen on the Browns' practice field Monday in Cleveland gear for the first time since...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns not expected to move QB Baker Mayfield before June?

The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' rookie minicamp will begin on May 13

On Tuesday, the NFL revealed the dates for the Tennessee Titans’ three-day rookie minicamp, which will begin on May 13 and run through May 15. This will be one of the first opportunities Titans rookies have to begin the acclimation process. That group will include Tennessee’s nine draft picks, as well as their undrafted free agent signings, of which there are reportedly 12.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Show Off Their Latest Iconic Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have the opportunity to become the NFC East’s new top team. The Dallas Cowboys will have a hard time replacing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders aren’t sure what Carson Wentz will bring after drafting quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders UDFA Spotlight: USC S Isaiah Pola-Mao

The Las Vegas Raiders made a number of excellent moves in the undrafted ranks towards the end of the 2022 NFL Draft. From adding depth at all positions of need, as well as some who could make the 53-man roster, one player stands out because he brings energy and a strong effort to the field. That player is USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. A senior with the potential to make an impression not only on the Raiders’ coaches but also on Raider Nation as a whole.
LOS ANGELES, CA

