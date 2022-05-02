ALUMNI REPORT: Bonneville grad Alexander powering up for Regis

Dennis Wynn Paulsen Sr., 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 2, 2022, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Dennis was born August 25, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Wennie Ferrell Paulsen and Joan Woodland Paulsen. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Dennis served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia. On April 14, 1979, he married Catherine Ann Mandall in the Salt Lake Temple. Dennis and Catherine made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Boy Scout and as the Elders Quorum President. He enjoyed Rubiks cubes, martial arts, dancing, roller skating, photography, games, computers, jokes and skits. He enjoyed spending time with family. Dennis is survived by his mother, Joan Paulsen of Pearce, AZ; son, Dennis Wynn Paulsen, Jr. of Ammon, ID; son, David Paulsen of Oregon; daughter, Katie Paulsen of Montana; son, Daniel Paulsen of Oregon; brother, Ferrel Kay (Kaylene) Paulsen of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Betty Paulsen of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Jeanine (Lyman) Hepworth of Pearce, AZ; sister, Marie (Brian) Hansen of Pearce, AZ; brother, Robert Dale Paulsen of Idaho Falls, ID; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Wennie Ferrell Paulsen; wife, Catherine Ann Paulsen; brother, Jerry Craig Paulsen; grandfather, Ephraim Martin Paulsen; grandmother, Catherine Elizebeth Collings Paulsen; grandfather, Ephraim James Woodland; and grandmother, Bertha Marie Hansen Woodland. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 32nd Ward, 651 Gladstone in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with Bishop Brian Schultz officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 8/25/1956 - 5/2/2022Wynn Paulsen.

