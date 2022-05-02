ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

ALUMNI REPORT: Bonneville grad Alexander powering up for Regis

By POST REGISTER
Post Register
 2 days ago

If you didn’t know better, you might think Bonneville’s Thomas Alexander was trying to get the attention of the Regis University cross-country team. Alexander, a Bonneville grad and standout with the Regis baseball team, is now batting .302 for the 27-22-1 Rangers. Funny thing is, Alexander has...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Paulsen, Dennis

Dennis Wynn Paulsen Sr., 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 2, 2022, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Dennis was born August 25, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Wennie Ferrell Paulsen and Joan Woodland Paulsen. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Dennis served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia. On April 14, 1979, he married Catherine Ann Mandall in the Salt Lake Temple. Dennis and Catherine made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Boy Scout and as the Elders Quorum President. He enjoyed Rubiks cubes, martial arts, dancing, roller skating, photography, games, computers, jokes and skits. He enjoyed spending time with family. Dennis is survived by his mother, Joan Paulsen of Pearce, AZ; son, Dennis Wynn Paulsen, Jr. of Ammon, ID; son, David Paulsen of Oregon; daughter, Katie Paulsen of Montana; son, Daniel Paulsen of Oregon; brother, Ferrel Kay (Kaylene) Paulsen of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Betty Paulsen of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Jeanine (Lyman) Hepworth of Pearce, AZ; sister, Marie (Brian) Hansen of Pearce, AZ; brother, Robert Dale Paulsen of Idaho Falls, ID; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Wennie Ferrell Paulsen; wife, Catherine Ann Paulsen; brother, Jerry Craig Paulsen; grandfather, Ephraim Martin Paulsen; grandmother, Catherine Elizebeth Collings Paulsen; grandfather, Ephraim James Woodland; and grandmother, Bertha Marie Hansen Woodland. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 32nd Ward, 651 Gladstone in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with Bishop Brian Schultz officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 8/25/1956 - 5/2/2022Wynn Paulsen.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Utah among deadliest states for boaters

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is known for its number of lakes and reservoirs and is a popular destination for boaters and other water recreations. With the popular season of boating coming up, it’s important to remind visitors to always be safe on Utah waters. Boating fatality rates have increased over the years across the nation, […]
UTAH STATE
KOMO News

Team KOMO wins Windermere Media Cup

This weekend, the best rowing teams from around the world will descend on the University of Washington and the Montlake cut to compete for the prestigious Windermere Cup. A welcome sight after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On Wednesday? The competition was there, just a little bit different.
SEATTLE, WA
Scorebook Live

Oregon City girls will head to Hayward Field for 6A track and field championships fresh off team title at Jesuit Twilight Relays: ‘We pride ourselves in coming out every week and giving it our all’

By René Ferrán  It’s been 33 years since the Oregon City girls track program won an OSAA state championship.  If the Pioneers’ first team title at the Jesuit Twilight Relays is an indication, they could find themselves ending that drought in three weeks when the state’s best track and ...
ASTORIA, OR

