According to you, this is the best Mexican fast-food restaurant in North Carolina. Is it yours? Grab your queso and chips to find out. May 5th is going to be a big day for Mexican food joints. What’s the reason? Because it is Cinco de Mayo! If you love quick Mexican food then this article is for you. According to TOP Agency’s latest report, there are certain Mexican fast-food chains that get the most foot traffic. This study was done by analyzing GPS data to track visits to taco restaurant chains and surveying Americans.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO