Listen To Win: Vince Gill Tickets

When I sit down to start blogging at 5-6 in the morning, it takes A LOT to move me to anything other than “I need more coffee.” Which is why I HAVE to share this find with you. While performing in the UK, the singer did a cover of “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Before performing, he said, “I want to send a quick and very heartfelt acknowledgment out to the late great, very influential Naomi Judd. What The Judds did was astounding through the ’80s, and she was the queen and the matriarch of it all.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO