Listen To Win: Vince Gill Tickets

Register below Cole Swindell Stereotype Contest below. You will win a digital download of Cole Swindell’s “Stereotype” album. Good luck!. For the “Cole Swindell Sterotype" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and 11:59 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, by visiting www.country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on Monday, May 16, 2022, and upon verification, the winner will receive a download code of Cole Swindell's "Stereotype" album. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $15. Up to ten (10) Prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WSOC-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!
Comments / 0