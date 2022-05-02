ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Listen To Win: Vince Gill Tickets

country1037fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Gill makes his return to Charlotte July 28th at Ovens Auditorium. Tickets go on sale...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Delivers Soulful Tribute To Naomi Judd

When I sit down to start blogging at 5-6 in the morning, it takes A LOT to move me to anything other than “I need more coffee.” Which is why I HAVE to share this find with you. While performing in the UK, the singer did a cover of “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Before performing, he said, “I want to send a quick and very heartfelt acknowledgment out to the late great, very influential Naomi Judd. What The Judds did was astounding through the ’80s, and she was the queen and the matriarch of it all.”
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Michael Ray Talks Weird Pets And More

Michael Ray has a great new song out called “Holy Water.” It is a real country song with a story that wraps you up. Good stuff!. We talked with Michael about the song and his upcoming tour with Lee Brice. Plus some weird pets he had as a kid. He’s a Florida kid and down there your pets can be very unique! Check out the interview below and more info on Michael Ray at michaelraymusic.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
country1037fm.com

Luke Combs Recaps Busy Week, Glad To Be ‘Back On The Couch’

Luke Combs shared a handful of images on his Instagram showing the last week of him performing at Stagecoach, doing some fishing, cooking with Guy Fieri, and doing some hunting. Luke captioned the photo dump, “Little bit of life these last few days. A few turkey hunts, some more unconventional...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Garth Brooks’ Show In Baton Rouge Registered As An Earthquake

Garth Brooks was performing his song “Callin’ Baton Rouge” on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge (4/30) when the noise of 106,000 fans cheering and singing along in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, got so loud that it registered as an earthquake. LSU’s seismograph captured the small...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Jiggy With The Piggy Returns To Kannapolis May 11th

The countdown is on to when the smells and tastes of BBQ return to downtown Kannapolis. That’s right we are one week away from Jiggy with the Piggy! The festival runs from May 11 to May 15th. Included in the festival is 50 barbeque competition teams. The BBQ teams...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
country1037fm.com

Dolly Parton Loves The Rolling Stones, Wants To Sing With Mick Jagger

Dolly Parton picked up the phone yesterday afternoon (5/4) and talked with Billboard about her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and some other tidbits. Dolly said, “I love The Rolling Stones. I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction.’ That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it.”
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd To Perform At Coca-Cola 600 In NC

According to WBTV, Lynyrd Skynyrd will be kicking off this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The “Sweet Home Alabama” rockers will perform a special set ahead of the race on May 29th. The 2006 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform a bevy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Register to Win: Cole Swindell Stereotype Contest

Register below Cole Swindell Stereotype Contest below. You will win a digital download of Cole Swindell’s “Stereotype” album. Good luck!. For the “Cole Swindell Sterotype" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and 11:59 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, by visiting www.country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on Monday, May 16, 2022, and upon verification, the winner will receive a download code of Cole Swindell's "Stereotype" album. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $15. Up to ten (10) Prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WSOC-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!
MUSIC
Vince Gill
country1037fm.com

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Signs Solo Record Deal

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard has signed a solo recording deal with EMI Nashville, according to Country Insider. The other half of the duo, Brian Kelley, signed and released an album with Warner Nashville last year and is currently touring solo. Tyler’s recent work outside FGL includes co-writing Little...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Twitter Goes Crazy Over Dolly Parton’s Rock Hall Induction

For the last several hours, Twitter has been going crazy about Dolly Parton getting into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. Some are great, and some are not so great, but all of them show respect for the country icon whether people think she should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or not.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Get $25 Tickets For Over 100 Charlotte Shows For National Concert Week

Concert Week is here! Get $25 all-in tickets* to select area shows! Get your $25 tickets now through May 10th right here: https://livemu.sc/3y1qwAU. View the full list of Charlotte National Concert Week shows below! And check out LiveNation.com for a full list including shows outside of the Charlotte market (that might be worth the drive). This list contains shows of all genres.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Plays A Judds Classic To Honor Naomi Judd

Keith Urban was playing a show in Manchester, England, when he paid tribute to Naomi Judd, who died Saturday(4/30), by playing part of the Judds’ song “Love Can Build A Bridge” with just his guitar asking the audience to sing along. When the performance was over, Urban...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Video:North Carolina’s Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina Reunite

It was the 20th anniversary show last night on American Idol and it gave Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina a chance to get together and show America just how right they were. These two met in season ten . Scotty came in first, Lauren came in second and they became fast friends.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

