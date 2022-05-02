Body located in river near Crescent City Park identified as missing 15-year-old

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A body was found in the Mississippi River near the New Orleans Bywater area, NOPD confirmed on Monday morning.

WGNO responded to Crescent City Park where crews from NOPD and Harbor Police were onsite.

Just before 8:30, police were called to the area after the body was discovered in the water. It is unclear who made the discovery.

A family spokeswoman confirmed the body to be that of 15-year-old Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old boy who fell in the water near Algiers Point on Saturday, April 23.

Volunteer searchers told WGNO that the area where Kevin’s body was found was a common spot for recovery.

Two other children, sisters 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and 8-year-old Ally Berry-Wilson, also fell into the water that day. Their bodies have not since been recovered.

Search crews said that they will continue to look for the remaining children.

“Keep our eyes on the water, because they gotta come up and if you search properly you will find them,” said Reggie Ford a search volunteer.

An NOPD officer says the department was not immediately able to officially identify the body due to swelling from waterlogging.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO for the latest.

