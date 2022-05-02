ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Super-Toned Legs In Hot Pink Heels—We’re Stealing This Style Immediately

By Marissa Matozzo
Kate Hudson just proved that shoe choice can make all the difference when it comes to spring outfits! The Almost Famous icon, 43, rocked a blue cropped blazer and fitted skirt set in an Instagram post last week, and added hot pink heels that instantly elevated her look. The stunner gave us major How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days energy as she donned a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman sandal heels (that we can totally see her character Andie Anderson wearing) and made them the central focus of her warm-weather ensemble.

The Knives Out 2 star wore her long, dirty-blonde locks down and parted in the middle. She posed in (presumably) her living room and drew attention to her sky-high legs with her glamorous kicks and her skirt’s thigh-skimming hemline. She also shared a video in the same post that gave a full look at her entire outfit, showing her 15 million followers how her sultry top was held together by a thin string in its center.

A few days later, Hudson once again showed her affinity for her peep-toe pair of heels while wearing them with a white blazer and pants set— so glamorous and effortless! The mom of 4 is a global ambassador for Stuart Weitzman and recently starred in the luxury brand’s Spring 2022 Campaign. We know one thing is for sure— shoes can always provide a pop of color to any elegant look, and hot pink is definitely Hudson’s color!

