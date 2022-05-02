ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Businesses offer freebies, discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) - Businesses across the state are saying "Mahalo" to Hawaii educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week. During the week of May 2, educators can score freebies and discounts by showing...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Where educators can get free, cheap food for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6. To celebrate and thank educators, several companies are offering deals and freebies on food. Einstein Bros. Bagels: “Einstein Bros Bagels is offering a 20% off e-gift card deal May 2 to May 6 so you can treat your favorite teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week. "
RETAIL
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freebies#Discounts#Iced Coffee#Aloha Petroleum Offer
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off American Airlines Business Class For Wearing 'Inappropriate' Pants

How do we know when wearing a specific outfit is or isn’t appropriate for boarding an airline’s business class? A South Korean DJ learned this lesson the hard way. According to an article published by the Australian website Dmarge, DJ Hwang So-hee, known as DeeJay Soda, was kicked off her American Airlines business class flight for wearing pants that airline staff considered inappropriate. She also claims she was intimidated into taking them off in public. The artist was coming back from JFK to LAX with American Airlines.
LIFESTYLE
Channel 3000

Colectivo giving free coffee to nurses and teachers this week

Colectivo Coffee Roasters will celebrate teachers and nurses this week with free coffee in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day and National Nurses Day, which are both celebrated this week. Teachers who visit Colectivo Coffee on Tuesday, May 3 will receive a free medium brewed cup of brewed coffee. On...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy