For Emerging Tech in Pennsylvania, Age Is Just a Number

Since IBM bought open source software company Red Hat in 2019, the two companies have been helping the public sector meet changing standards and expectations by moving their operations to hybrid cloud environments. In 2021, for example, the Red Hat hybrid cloud platform OpenShift helped modernize the state of Washington’s Health Benefits Exchange and digital services for Michigan’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Now OpenShift will be the catalyst that drives the modernization of the U.S. Department of Education’s G5 grants management system.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO