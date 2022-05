Pitcher Madison Hinkley was good for the Somers High softball team in its win over Stafford Monday but even better against Canton on Wednesday. Hinkley gave up only one hit — a two-out, sixth-inning single by Joy Shand — and struck out 18 for her second straight shutout as the Spartans blanked the Warriors 5-0 in an NCCC game at Somers High.

SOMERS, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO