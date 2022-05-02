ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens exploring idea of boat to take visitors to Sand Island

By Scott Keith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

City councilors heard a presentation from event coordinator Tina Curry on the idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3nyM_0fQyobi300

Although details are far from complete, and plans are sketchy at this time, the St. Helens City Council is pondering the possibility of purchasing a boat that would take visitors to scenic Sand Island and other venues.

City event coordinator Tina Curry brought up the subject at the April 20 city council meeting, and council members seemed to welcome the idea.

According to Curry, the boat is currently under contract with a builder in Florida and would be able to move up to 30 people per trip from the city dock to Sand Island, summer tours and fundraisers.

Curry told the Spotlight that tourism dollars would pay for the entire cost of buying the boat, so it would cost taxpayers nothing. The exact cost would not exceed $250,000.

"One thing that's really cool about this particular boat is that they are going to make it front-loading, so that we don't have to have a dock," Curry said, noting that the boat could also take part in such ventures as birdwatching or kayaking tours.

Curry added, "The turnaround time would also be able to accommodate more passages back and forth."

The boat would have the benefit of having a licensed captain, who has indicated he would like to participate in the venture, Curry said.

"He generally is in Alaska doing fishing tours," Curry said. "He actually has a lot of good experience with dealing with the tour business, which I think we could find handy in the future."

Although Councilor Patrick Birkle brought up the possible need for a public hearing to address the project, council members were generally supportive of the idea.

Birkle said the boat could help in an emergency, such as the predicted Cascadia earthquake that is likely to cause immense damage to western Oregon and western Washington.

"We are going to be isolated," Birkle noted.

Fellow Councilor Jessica Chilton also spoke in favor of the proposal.

"I want to say that I'm really impressed with this," she said, in addressing Curry. "You did a really good job with your proposal and that's kind of what we're looking for. You illustrated the cost, you illustrated the need."

Councilor Doug Morten called the proposal a "crown jewel."

"This river is an amazing asset for the city," Morten said, noting the boat "just opens all kinds of opportunities."

Morten added, "Since you have a pilot who is well received and well certified, that's an unbelievable asset … it really seems to be a wonderful situation for this community, at this time. I think it's very timely."

Morten's enthusiasm was tempered, though.

"It came too soon, too fast," he said. "It's all here in our lap, and if we can buy a little time, somehow, someway, to make certain we'll make the proper decision and involve the public in this, I think it's a wonderful opportunity to move forward with."

The City Council did not take action at the April 20 meeting, and there is no word on a date for a possible public hearing or further meeting on the topic.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens City Council OKs tourism contract for Tina Curry

The council voted unanimously to approve a contract and expressed satisfaction with a recently released audit. The St. Helens City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, May 4, to approve a new contract for city event coordinator Tina Curry. The events management independent contractor agreement will expire Dec. 31, 2023, and, according to the city, may be renewed by mutual written agreement of the parties. A recently released audit report noted that not all deposits were clearly documented and found a variance of $3,290 between net ticket sales and accounted-for expenditures and deposits — a relatively small fraction of the nearly...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Portland Tribune

100 years ago: Talks of abandoning Metolius railroad

Netted gem potatoes, onions, summer lettuce and strawberries in Jefferson County. As has been the usual case in every matter of importance affecting the territories of Jefferson County, itself split by many factual differences stands facing the abandonment of the railroad between South Junction and Metolius, without any assistance to fight it, and with every adjacent section favoring the change.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
Saint Helens, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KPCW

Developer to give update on Mayflower Mountain Resort

This afternoon, a state committee will meet to discuss the Mayflower Mountain Resort. Kurt Krieg, a vice president of the firm developing the resort, told KPCW he’ll update the committee about construction on the ski beach and other progress. Plans originally touted what would be the largest ski beach in the world, a place for skiers and riders to soak up the sun after a day on the slopes.
LIFESTYLE
Estacada News

Timber Lake Job Corps rebuilds and reopens

The residential training center was hit hard by the Riverside Fire and the pandemic. The Timber Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center, hit hard by the 2020 Riverside Fire, has begun welcoming students back. "Through the concentrated effort of the staff at Timber Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center (CCC), coupled with the support from across the U.S. Forest Service, Timber Lake Job Corps Center has reopened," announced Tyson Arnold, director of the center. In mid-April, the center brought back a handful of former students and seven new students. New students are scheduled to arrive twice a...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Island#Vehicles
Portland Tribune

Would cloud seeding help Jefferson County?

Idaho Power adds about 100-million acre feet of water a year with the technology. Idaho Power has used cloud seeding to produce more water for its hydroelectric plants since 2003 with much success. The utility owns and operates 17 hydroelectric plants on the Snake River in Southern Idaho and its...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City staffers to help North End developers obtain funding

Developers seek $40 million in public money for $350 million project on a former landfill.Developers who want to build over 1 million square feet of buildings on a former Oregon City landfill received near-unanimous approval from commissioners — with one abstention — to receive help from city staff in persuing grant funding. Developers say they'll require $40 million in public funds, or their project won't be built. Their proposed North End development would cover 62 acres and cost about $350 million to construct at the intersection of Interstate 205 and Highway 213. Summit Development Group has approached Clackamas County officials...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Key club paints old T&S building for practice

During First Thursday, May 5th, the group plans to paint murals on the building. Kiera Tortalita (left) and Fatima Valdovinos join the Madras High School Key Club painting a base coat on the old TS&S Ford building at Seventh and C Streets on Saturday, April 23. During First Thursday, May 5th, the group plans to paint murals on the building, a flower theme on two sides and hot air balloon theme on the other two sides. "The kids had a great time," said Key Club Advisor Kim Schmith. "They are really excited to be doing this for their community." The club's ultimate goal is to paint the skate park at Southwest H and Marshall Streets. Several people stopped by at the April 23 event to donate money and painting equipment for the cause. Schmith says the club will take any donations it can get, paint, paint tools, or money to buy them.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Duncan Hwang for Metro Council District 6

Although the incumbent has been on the council for only three months, he's demonstrated an ability to get things done.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Duncan Hwang is facing a formidable challenge as he tries to keep his Metro seat, with Terri Preeg Riggsby offering voters a smart, experienced alternative. Although he's been on the job just four...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Portland Tribune

Lake Oswego amends definition of a housing demolition

The new policy means developers will need to remove less of a structure upon redevelopment, or pay tax. Lake Oswego City Council concluded a lengthy deliberation regarding how encompassing the city's new policy for residential demolition should be. In order to do so, the council chose to redefine this form of housing renovation as removing at least 50% of the exterior walling. The council plans to revisit the topic in two years.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

George Fox University gets $450,000 grant for new staff

Murdock Trust awards Oregon nonprofits 31 grants worth $12.5 million in latest round of giving. George Fox University will soon welcome new staff to bolster teacher and leadership training thanks to a $450,000 grant from the M.J Murdock Charitable Trust. GFU is one of nearly 100 nonprofits serving the Pacific...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Sustainability board issues proposals to Lake Oswego City Council

The board wants the city to upgrade electric vehicle charging infrastructure, examine ways to reduce conflict between trees and solar panels. The city of Lake Oswego's Sustainability Advisory Board forwarded a list of initiatives it wants the Lake Oswego City Council to enact as a way to make the city more energy efficient and protect the environment.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Restoring a meadow near Prineville

John and Lynn Breese have utilized a grant from National Resource Conservation Service to cut juniper on 100 acres of land to restore a meadow and have the logs milled by Homestead Sawmill. On a blustery day while driving out Paulina Highway at milepost 11, a portable sawmill, along with...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Q&A: Washington County DA, challenger answer burning questions

Kevin Barton and Brian Decker responded to a questionnaire ahead of the May 17 election.Kevin Barton faces his second contested election as Washington County district attorney as he seeks voter support for a second four-year term on May 17. Standing in Barton's way is challenger Brian Decker. He hopes to unseat Barton and become the top prosecutor for Oregon's second-most populous county. We compiled a list of questions about the top issues facing Washington County's next DA and sent a short questionnaire to both candidates. Their responses are published below, in full and unabridged, with only light editing for style...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro candidates: Independently audit homeless spending

Challenger Terri Preeg Riggsby accuses incumbent Duncan Hwang of a conflict of interest because of job. Both candidates in the Metro Councilor District 6 race support independent audits of the elected regional government's homeless spending. Incumbent Duncan Hwang and challenger Terri Preeg Riggsby were interviewed by the Pamplin Media Group...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy