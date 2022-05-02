ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Frontrunner Noah Thompson Sings ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 3 days ago
Noah Thompson has been a frontrunner since starting his journey on Season 20’s American Idol. But if it weren’t for his good buddy Arthur, he may have never even auditioned for the show. So, when Thompson stepped out to perform, as part of the Idol Top 10,...

