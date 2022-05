D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the May 3 council meeting, Mayor Rusty Quave and the city council voted unanimously to opt-out of the medical marijuana program. “This is a big decision for our city and we want to make sure we take the time to evaluate how we want to move forward. We don’t see this as a ‘We don’t want to participate,’ we see this as ‘How do we participate in a manner that is healthy for our city and residents.’ We think that a slower, more methodical approach to a decision like this is in the best interest of all involved,” Quave said.

