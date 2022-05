Click here to read the full article. A+E Networks has partnered up with Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest HBCU, to provide college students with work experience in content creation. Revealed on Monday, the inaugural A+E Networks Apprenticeship Program seeks to match eligible Bowie State students with A+E team members for remote work experiences in graphic design, marketing, digital content distribution, social media creative and digital media production across a number of departments at A+E. Selected students can learn from executives through mentorship, presentations and hands-on sessions. “We set out to design a program that would offer students from a range of academic,...

BOWIE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO