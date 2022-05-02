ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

By PAT GRAHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlmnM_0fQyfvnS00
1 of 7

DENVER (AP) — Darcy Kuemper’s hockey card collection as a kid in Saskatoon, Canada, included plenty of his favorite player, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy.

The goaltender of the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche wanted to make saves like Roy, step up big like Roy and collect something else Roy-like — titles.

Kuemper’s gets his shot as the Avalanche try to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since Roy backstopped the team to a championship in 2000-01. Game 1 of the first-round series against Nashville is Tuesday night in Denver.

The series features two of the best defensemen in the league — Colorado’s Cale Makar and Nashville’s Roman Josi — and plenty of scoring, but boils down to what it usually does: goaltending.

The Predators will be without Juuse Saros and his 38 wins this season for the opening two games due to a left leg injury. It will either be David Rittich or Connor Ingram in net for Game 1.

The Avs have Kuemper, who is coming off a season in which he appeared in a career-high 57 games and won a career-best 37, which was fifth-most in club history.

“Playoffs are so fun,” said Kuemper, who turns 32 on Thursday, just in time for Game 2. “You’ve just got to kind of shut off the outside noise and just cherish the moment. Playoff hockey obviously is what you grew up dreaming of.”

Just like he grew up yearning to be the next version of Roy. Kuemper has settled in with Roy’s former team since being acquired from Arizona last summer.

“He’s been a rock for us back there,” defenseman Devon Toews said. “We just love that he makes saves.”

Kuemper, though, has struggled against Nashville this season. He allowed four goals in a shootout loss to the Predators last Thursday, and five in an OT loss in Nashville on Jan. 11.

In between, though, there have been some beauties like turning back a career-best 49 shots , 11 in overtime, during a 2-1 win at Edmonton on April 9.

“Great teammate, work ethic, competitor,” said Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, whose team has been eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, including last year against Vegas after leading 2-0 in the series. “Quiet guy. Just wants to go about his business and help your team win.”

On the other end of the ice, the Predators have a quandary in net with Saros sidelined. It could be Rittich, who picked up a shootout win over Colorado last week, or Connor Ingram, who has made three career NHL appearances.

“He (Saros) has been a real strong backbone of our team,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “He’s preparing himself, mentally, to make sure that when and if he’s ready, then then he’s going to be ready to go.”

The Avalanche are coming off a season in which they recorded a franchise-most 119 points, breaking the mark held by the 2000-01 squad. Colorado had 308 goals (not counting shootouts) this season, which was the second-most since arriving in Denver. It trails only the ’95-96 team (326) that also won the Cup.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the room,” Kuemper said. “Just ready to get going.”

CAPTAIN LANDESKOG

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog returns to the lineup after undergoing knee surgery on March 14. He used the off time to study his team and recharge.

“Hopefully the adjustment period of coming back won’t be too long,” said Landeskog, who had 30 goals and 29 assists.

BE WARY

As the last seed in the West during the 2017 postseason, the Predators swept the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks on their way to their only Stanley Cup Final appearance.

“You take experience from every playoff run you have,” said Predators forward Filip Forsberg, who was part of that postseason march. “You try to make the best out of it.”

BLUE LINE

Makar and Josi are favorites to win the Norris Trophy, which goes to the league’s top defenseman. Both make strong cases, too. Makar led all blue-liners with 28 goals, while Josi was tops among defensemen in points with 96.

“He’s such a fun player to watch,” Josi, the 2020 Norris winner, said of Makar.

HIGH-POWERED AVS

The Avalanche had eight different players reach 50 or more points this season, matching the ’82-83 Quebec Nordiques for most in franchise history. Mikko Rantanen led the way with a career-best 92 (36 goals, 56 assists).

DYNAMIC DUCHENE

Matt Duchene set the Nashville franchise record with 43 goals. He finished with 86 points for the best season of his career in his third season with the Predators.

It’s a reunion of sorts for Duchene, who was drafted third overall by Colorado in 2009. He scored 178 goals over nine seasons with the Avalanche before being traded.

No hard feelings, of course.

“He just needed a change of scenery,” Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “Dutchy’s a great player.”

___

AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jared Spurgeon Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking Pavel Buchnevich

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5,000 by NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the leg. With 1:24 remaining in game one the Wild were trailing 4-0, a frustrated Spurgeon cross-checked Buchnevich in the back of the leg, just above the left skate. This is a dangerous play. Some might argue this is also sending a message.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon, Corey Perry avoid suspension, earn fines

The first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was a wild one, with penalties, fights, and dangerous plays happening all across the league. Kyle Clifford will have a hearing later Tuesday for his transgression, but four other players have avoided suspensions entirely. Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry have all earned fines for their respective incidents, with the Minnesota Wild captain’s punishment especially notable, given his importance to his team.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Denver, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
FOX Sports

'Off-kilter' Wild move on from loss to Blues; Spurgeon fined

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fell behind St. Louis early and into a pattern of frustration-fueled gaffes late, playing right into the hands of the Blues in the Game 1 blowout. Even Jared Spurgeon got sucked in. The team captain, stalwart defenseman and perennial Lady Byng...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Colorado and Nashville square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -369, Predators +285; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators went 3-2 against the Avalanche in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Avalanche won 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Carolina goalie Antti Raanta leaves Game 2 after collision with David Pastrnak

The Carolina Hurricanes' goaltending depth suffered another setback early in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Hurricanes netminder Antti Raanta left the game in the first period after a collision with Bruins right winger David Pastrnak during a Boston power play. Pastrnak appeared to lose his balance and skated into Raanta, who fell to the ice and appeared to be shaken up a bit.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Connor Ingram
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Juuse Saros
theScore

Canucks not ready to commit to Boudreau beyond next season

The Vancouver Canucks aren't currently willing to commit to head coach Bruce Boudreau beyond next season, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Tuesday. "We would be willing to have him back under the contract that he agreed to when he came here," Rutherford told reporters during his year-end availability. "And that's certainly not to say at the end of next year we wouldn't want him back."
NHL
WSMV

Predators fall to Avalanche in Game 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Nashville Predators found themselves in a big hole after the first period on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1. Avalanche Center Nathan MacKinnon scored the team’s first goal with 17:40 left in the first, followed with a score from defenseman Devon Toews with 17:18 left in the period.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Hurricanes bring 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -131, Hurricanes +110; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins in the first round of the...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs#Ap#Predators
Yardbarker

Antti Raanta, Hampus Lindholm leave Game 2 between Hurricanes, Bruins

A pair of players have left Game 2 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. Canes goaltender Antti Raanta left in the first period with an upper-body injury, while Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm left near the end of the second. In Raanta’s case, it happened as a result of an...
RALEIGH, NC
Panhandle Post

Avalanche of goals buries Nashville in playoff opener

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville’s backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich stepped in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andrew Cogliano, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog built the lead to 6-0 when he was credited for a goal in the second period. MacKinnon added another in the third. Matt Duchene scored twice for Nashville. Game 2 is Thursday in Denver.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oliver Ekman-Larsson to play in 2022 IIHF World Championship

After a disappointing season in Vancouver, Oliver Ekman-Larsson is set to head overseas for a few weeks. The team announced today he’ll join Team Sweden for the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Championship. Ekman-Larsson had a near career-low season, although his lows were previously set in shortened seasons. While he...
NHL
NHL

Predators Recall Philippe Myers from Toronto (AHL)

Defenseman Tallied Four Points, +5 Rating in 27 Games with Nashville This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (May 2, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team recalled defenseman Philippe Myers from Toronto (AHL). Myers, 25 (1/25/97), skated in 27 games with the Predators...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Predators with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Avalanche -371, Predators +288; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the victory.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
429K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy