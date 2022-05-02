ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blac Chyna Loses Defamation Lawsuit Against Kardashians

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
The Kardashians have won the defamation lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna .

According to TMZ , prior to the verdict being read, it was apparent the Kardashians were nowhere to be found. The clerk asked their lawyer where they were, and the attorney responded, they were all in New York City "at some gala." Obviously, they're about to walk the carpet at the Met Gala.

The Kardashians and Chyna have been going head to head in court for the past few weeks over the $100 million lawsuit Chyna filed back in 2017, accusing the Kardashians of defaming her and conspiring to ruin her career by getting her reality show with Rob Kardashian canceled.

KIM KARDASHIAN DROPPED FROM BLAC CHYNA LAWSUIT AFTER BEING CLEARED OF DEFAMATION ACCUSATIONS

As OK! previously reported , on Friday, April 29, the judge dropped Kim Kardashian from the suit after the court agreed nothing ever said by the SKIMS designer, 41, was defamatory.

"[Blac Chyna's] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian 'ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them' — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim," the court papers claimed.

The Grown & Sexy star's legal team hit back citing she still "has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation," but the judge sided with reality's royal family.

THE KARDASHIANS ARE RECEIVING 'SPECIAL TREATMENT' BY THE COURTHOUSE AMID BLAC CHYNA TRIAL, SPILLS SOURCE— FIND OUT HOW

"There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a 'responsible part' in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants," the ruling made clear.

Kris Jenner along with Kylie Jenner , Corey Gamble and Rob himself all made bombshell testimonies during the trial, with Kris even stating at one point that she thought Chyna was going to kill her son .

Meanwhile, with the headline-making case behind them, the Kardashians are free to enjoy their night at Manhattan's Metropolitan Museum of Art, making the event Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian 's first time in attendance.

