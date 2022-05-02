Met Gala Ready! Sophie Turner Shows Off Baby Bump As She Exits Hotel For Star Studded Event With Joe Jonas

mega

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially on their way to the 2022 Met Gala.

On Monday, May 2, the power couple made their way out of The Mark hotel in New York City to head to the star studded event.

mega

The Game of Thrones star, 26, looked stunning in a floor length black gown with silver embellishments as she wore her wavy red locks down. Meanwhile, the DNCE rocker, 32, turned heads in a white double breasted suit with black detailing.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER, SOPHIE TURNER & JOE JONAS AND MORE CELEBS WHO GOT HITCHED IN LAS VEGAS: PHOTOS

The pair — who has attended the event together in years past — appeared perfectly in theme for the annual gala's “Gilded Glamour,” which draws inspiration from the Gilded Age.

Sources confirmed in March that Turner and Jonas were expecting their second child together after welcoming their daughter Willa Jonas in July of 2020. Months before insiders confirmed the happy news, rumors ran rampant that the blonde beauty was rocking a baby bump.

mega

The private couple has kept their daughter's life out of the public eye. However, Turner made mention of Willa during a March 2021 Mother's Day post to Instagram writing: “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama @joejonas and my beautiful baby girl."

PREGNANT SOPHIE TURNER & JOE JONAS STUN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK FOLLOWING NEWS OF COUPLE'S SECOND BABY ON THE WAY: PHOTOS

As OK! exclusively reported , prior to their impending bundle of joy, Turner landed herself into some hot water with her in- laws after she cheekily poked fun of her husband and his brothers during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

"Joe thinks Sophie is hilarious and he loves that she's not afraid to make dirty jokes, even at his expense," the insider explained of Jonas' parents not loving Turner's humor. "Joe is stuck in the middle because this is just Sophie being herself. But with her potty mouth, things are bound to get awkward around the dinner table."

mega

The stunning duo first married in a Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after getting together in 2016. Turner and Jonas later had a lavish Parisian ceremony in July of that year.