Horoscope today, Tuesday May 3: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 2 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

The hot energy of Mars pushes your boundaries and tempers can be challenged.

But the insight of the moon helps you keep your cool, and you notice things everyone else misses.

Looking for love? Initials very similar to yours can be your key clue.

In-love Aries is extra tender, and can let that tough mask fall.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Jupiter and Pluto make a powerful bond – and your friendship zone can feel the benefit.

If you’ve felt less supported than you’d like lately, this can change now, plus you have Pluto’s upfront attitude to get straight to the point.

Your personal sun spot boosts confidence to new, anything-can-happen levels.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

With a moon of personal power matching up with a secrets-blasting sun, you are the one to get big plans into the open.

And instead of whispering in corners, everyone can start some honest talking.

You handle work conflicts so calmly – and show a boss what they’re missing. Luck circles three odd numbers.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Your unique mix of inner caution and outer confidence makes you a prime pick for any team – because you suss out any obstacles ahead, but don’t let them beat you.

Your love profile is pushing for more, more, more adoration and satisfaction.

Whatever passion goal you set, you can smash it.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Friendship is a vital part of your life and remembering that keeps the right names around you.

So do take time to tell special people how much they mean to you.

In love terms, Venus opens up a new horizon and your heartstrings can tug in an unexpected “T” direction.

In love? Take nothing for granted

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

The sun and Uranus travel in step and draw you towards an unusual address

This can link to music or art ­– and the chance to set your inner visions free.

If it’s been tough to truly believe in yourself, this can end.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

And in love, you set your own pace, your way. Pluto and Jupiter link you to a celebrity magician.

There can be a role for you in a business linking property and health, in ways that are uniquely your own.

This can be a fitness invention or a chance to create, or serve, food and drinks in demand all over the world.

As Jupiter and Pluto send waves through your chart, the only thing holding you back is yourself

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

You have a depth to your thinking that really engages others.

And instead of feeling you have to prove yourself, you let your words and actions speak for themselves.

A writing project, perhaps with a link to sport, is ready for the next stage, and soon.

Luck links you to a seaside-themed recipe.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Time and effort you have invested in a home project, or a family plan, can start to reward you.

And instead of feeling taken for granted you get a chance to shine.

Venus is settling into your sector of romance – and what seems like a casual gesture can mean so much more.

Luck waits near an unusual water feature

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Security is something you should expect – and you can create it – with the emotional strength of Venus working with you to set out what you need.

This paves the way for a relationship that’s more equal – and interesting.

If you’re single, this connects you to someone who shares your birth month and music taste.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

You have a gift for making everyone feel valued, and heard – and developing this into a business plan can set up a new success path.

But save some of your skills for relationships – as a partner is waiting for a signal to say special words.

If you’re single, new love starts with a compliment linked to food.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Your sign sizzles with Jupiter heat – a mix of good luck and great judgment that helps you choose the best options.

But when Pluto gets involved it gets really interesting – adding you to a group that’s not just going places, but inventing new ways of getting there.

Passion offers come in pairs.

