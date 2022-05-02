USU announces new dean at College of Natural Resources

Mary Lou H. Cheney, 88, of Logan, UTAH, passed away with her beloved husband, Jack Cheney by her side, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. She was born October 21, 1933, in Smithfield, UTAH, daughter of George Ole and Lillie Vale Farrell. She married David Arthur Gittins (now deceased) on September 10, 1952. She married Raymond Clarence James (now deceased) on December 19, 1966. She married John (Jack) Goodell Cheney on December 10, 1983. She attended school in Smithfield, graduated from North Cache High school, and attended UTAH State University until she was married and then moved to Chicago to support her husband through medical school. She later became owner of the R James Shoe store in Logan, UTAH, after the death of her second husband Ray James. She has been an active member of the LDS Church all her life, filling many callings, including a service mission in Salt Lake City, UTAH. She will forever be remembered for her sweet, gentle spirit and unwavering strength, determination, and faith. Her legendary caramels, pickles, and rolls are already missed. She is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Goodell Cheney. She and Jack lovingly and successfully blended three families into one with 15 children. Her 4 natural born children are Gloria Peterson, Bonnie Erickson, Michael John Gittins, and David Arthur Gittins. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, in the Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 E. Center Street in Logan, UTAH. Friends may call earlier that morning from 10 until 11:30. Graveside services follow at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., Logan, UTAH. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com.

