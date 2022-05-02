ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USU announces new dean at College of Natural Resources

Cover picture for the articleUtah State University announced Linda Nagel as the new dean of the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources. Nagel will be replacing current dean Chris Luecke, who will end his time as dean in July to return to a position in the USU Department of Watershed...

USU announces first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion

Utah State University announced Jane Irungu as the new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion on Monday, the first to hold the recently created executive-level job. The position was announced in July 2021, soon after the release of the results from the university’s 2019 diversity and inclusion survey, which found some students felt a lack of belonging on campus, while students with a disability, LGBTQ students, students of color and international students felt less safe in class and found the university to be less welcoming.
Cheney, Mary Lou (Hansen)

Mary Lou H. Cheney, 88, of Logan, UTAH, passed away with her beloved husband, Jack Cheney by her side, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. She was born October 21, 1933, in Smithfield, UTAH, daughter of George Ole and Lillie Vale Farrell. She married David Arthur Gittins (now deceased) on September 10, 1952. She married Raymond Clarence James (now deceased) on December 19, 1966. She married John (Jack) Goodell Cheney on December 10, 1983. She attended school in Smithfield, graduated from North Cache High school, and attended UTAH State University until she was married and then moved to Chicago to support her husband through medical school. She later became owner of the R James Shoe store in Logan, UTAH, after the death of her second husband Ray James. She has been an active member of the LDS Church all her life, filling many callings, including a service mission in Salt Lake City, UTAH. She will forever be remembered for her sweet, gentle spirit and unwavering strength, determination, and faith. Her legendary caramels, pickles, and rolls are already missed. She is survived by her husband, John (Jack) Goodell Cheney. She and Jack lovingly and successfully blended three families into one with 15 children. Her 4 natural born children are Gloria Peterson, Bonnie Erickson, Michael John Gittins, and David Arthur Gittins. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, in the Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 E. Center Street in Logan, UTAH. Friends may call earlier that morning from 10 until 11:30. Graveside services follow at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., Logan, UTAH. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Fuller signs with Northwest as a dual athlete

Sienna Fuller, daughter of Don and Raquel Fuller, has signed as a dual-sport athlete to play soccer and basketball for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, where she plans to study business and marketing. Fuller made it official at West Side High School on April 25. Her good friend Jessica Mariscal,...
