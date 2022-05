Court documents reveal new details in the case of a man accused of driving from Virginia to New York to stalk his ex before violently murdering her new husband. Jacob Klein, 40, was indicted by a grand jury on Monday on charges of second-degree murder after authorities said he killed Philip Rabadi, 35, according to NBC Albany affiliate WNYT. As previously reported, Rabadi was newly married to Klein’s ex when found dead in the garage of his New Scotland, New York, home on April 13.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO