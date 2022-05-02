ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

I feared cancer meant I wouldn’t be able to have more kids – but I’ve had a miracle baby

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A MUM who owes her life to pioneering cancer treatment has had a baby.

Sammy Gray, 26, feared her long struggle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma had left her unable to have more children.

Sammy Gray, 26, has welcomed her second child, a son named Walter, after pioneering cancer treatment Credit: PA

She was diagnosed in 2018 shortly after giving birth to her first child, daughter Harper.

Chemo and radiotherapy failed and her cancer became more aggressive until medics tried CAR-T cell therapy, which tricks the immune system into fighting the disease itself.

Her blood sample was sent to US, where her T-cells were genetically modified before being put back in her body via a drip.

Scans a year later gave her the all clear, but Sammy, of Blackpool, feared her various treatments had left her infertile.

But as she and fiancé Daley started IVF, they conceived naturally and had son Walter on February 23.

Sammy is thought to be one of the first to give birth following the CAR-T therapy, which was only approved by the NHS in 2018.

She said: “The chemotherapy made me very ill so I couldn't look after my baby daughter, so Daley, my fiance, had to be a full-time dad.

"I'm determined to make the most of every minute with Walter.

"The sleepless nights don't bother me at all, and I appreciate all the little things.

"I'm enjoying the time with him that cancer stole with Harper.

"Walter is our little miracle.

"If it wasn't for the CAR-T treatment at the Christie neither of us would be here now."

Sammy and fiancé Daley started IVF after her treatment and they welcomed son Walter on February 23 Credit: PA

The US Sun

