ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Taking on Queen Mary could cost the Port of Long Beach $354 million over next five years

By Kelly Puente
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

The Port of Long Beach might have to spend $354 million over the next five years and could be forced to cut back on capital projects if it agrees to take over operations of the Queen Mary and the surrounding land, known as Pier H, according to an analysis of its 2023 fiscal year budget.

Long Beach’s Board of Harbor Commissioners, which oversees the Port of Long Beach, reviewed the estimated Queen Mary and Pier H costs and the potential impact on the port’s bottom line in a budget meeting on Monday. The port is expected to approve its 2023 budget later this month, but for now, the Queen Mary costs are just an estimate and not included.

Overall, the port estimated that Pier H and the Queen Mary could bring in at least $38 million in operating revenue over the next five years, but that wouldn’t come close to offsetting the $392 million in costs. The possible costs include $236 million in capital expenditures and ship repairs and $146 million for operating expenses.

The port could absorb the massive costs for Pier H, but that would limit future capital projects, said Sam Joumblat, the port’s managing director of finance and administration, told harbor commissioners.

“We will be able to do this, but that’s it,” he said.

And in the event of an economic downtown, the port could be forced to limit current capital projects such as its $870 million Pier B railyard, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CHaK_0fQyRKQp00

Source: Port of Long Beach

The aging Queen Mary ocean liner has been a major headache for the city of Long Beach as it grapples with how to pay for millions in repair costs, compounded by years of neglect and deferred maintenance.

A marine survey in 2016 found that the Queen Mary would need up to $289 million in repairs to be viable the next five to 10 years. But at the start of 2022, few of the recommended structural issues have been fixed and their cost would likely be higher because of the ship’s continuing deterioration.

The ship currently remains closed as the city works on $5 million in critical repair projects. In February, the city removed 20 of the ship’s corroded lifeboats , which were considered safety hazard. The ship is expected to reopen by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the city, which has owned the Queen Mary since its arrival in 1967, is considering transferring control of the ship to the port. City officials have said the port, with its experience in waterfront capital projects, would be better equipped to handle and pay for repairs for the ship and realize the city’s longtime dream of developing Pier H into an entertainment destination.

Officials are hopeful Pier H could generate enough revenue to pay for ship repairs, but that prospect is likely years away.

The City Council and harbor commission would both have to approve any transfer, and harbor commissioners on Monday said they need more information, including a study session on exact costs and potential revenue.

“Not to be on the negative side of this, but I’m hoping that our City Council really understands that we have to be careful with what we get ourselves involved with and how do we financially make this work,” said commissioner and former city councilman Frank Colonna.

Colonna said the port, which is part of the city but has its own budget, would need significant financial support from the city if it were to take on the Queen Mary repairs .

“We can’t magically create new money to deal with what hasn’t been dealt with in the past,” he said.

Commissioner Sharon Weissman said she would like more information on how the Carnival Cruise terminal could be developed and expanded to contribute more revenue.

The Port of Long Beach’s overall budget includes $685.2 million in expenditures for 2023, with $321.9 million in capital expenditures. The expenditures are up from $630.2 million in 2022.

Revenue has also been up as the port continues to see record cargo movement. For the 2022 fiscal year, the port’s project revenue increased from $413.9 million to $455.7 million.

Port officials stressed that the costs for the Queen Mary are estimates and could be higher or lower after further analysis.

Cost estimates include: $59 million for urgent Queen Mary safety repairs identified in two structural reports, $150 million in deferred capital improvements, and $20 million for Spruce Goose Dome repairs.

Speaking to harbor commissioners on Monday, Thomas Jelenić, vice president of the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, said transferring control of the Queen Mary to the port would create a major drain on financial resources.

“Following the Queen Mary’s 50-year track record of failure as an attraction and hotel, the Long Beach Harbor Department analysis should be enough for the city to come to the conclusion that it is time to scrap the Queen Mary and allocate resources where they can provide public benefit,” Jelenić said. “The transfer of the queen to the port while it maybe be a political convenience is not a responsible business decision.”

The post Taking on Queen Mary could cost the Port of Long Beach $354 million over next five years appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Hundreds of oil wells to close in Long Beach under city efforts to go green

In 1921, oil was discovered in Long Beach, California, and the city became one of the nation’s biggest boomtowns — drilling 1,450 wells. The port city once produced one-fifth of the nation’s oil supply, more than 60 million barrels per year. That has been scaled back to about 8 million barrels per year, and city officials hope it will dwindle to zero by 2035.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Port Of Long Beach#The Queen Mary#Pier B Railyard
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Sun Valley landlord laments eviction moratorium as 'nightmare tenant' destroys property

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Verge

What a billion square feet of warehouses looks like

California’s Inland Empire, a sprawling region just east of Los Angeles that was once known for orange groves and grape vineyards, is now ground zero of America’s warehouse boom. The rise of online shopping has triggered a dramatic change in the landscape here and across the country — every $1 billion in online sales drums up demand for 1.25 million square feet of warehouse space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Watch: Long Beach city auditor candidates debate

Did you miss our debate with the candidates running for city auditor? You can watch our journalists ask them about which city operations need more scrutiny on the Long Beach Post's elections homepage. The post Watch: Long Beach city auditor candidates debate appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Los Angeles

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy