ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYPD veteran becomes first person convicted for assault of a police officer during Capitol riot

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAkop_0fQyQF7p00

Protesters gather on the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

An NYPD veteran was convicted on Monday for participating in the Capitol riot and assaulting a D.C. police officer, putting to rest claims that he defended himself in the fatal insurrection.

Thomas Webster, 56, who served in the NYPD for two decades, was convicted on six separate charges stemming from his violent encounter with the D.C. police. He faces up to twenty years in prison.

"This case is about rage," one of the prosecutors, Brian Kelly, claimed during closing arguments on Friday. "His actions speak for themselves."

During the trial, Webster argued that he was protecting himself from a "rogue" cop, D.C. officer Noah Rathbun.

"Are we ever going to accept police misconduct?" Webster's defense attorney, James Monroe, asked the jury at one point. "We're dealing with a bad cop."

But Rathbun claimed that he never provoked Webster to engage in a violent confrontation.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

According to the Associated Press, Webster trekked all the way out to D.C. from his home in Goshen, New York, donning a bulletproof vest and a U.S. Marine Corps flagpole, which he used to assault Rathbun.

During his violent encounter, Rathbun reportedly grabbed the flagpole and tackled Webster to the ground, where Webster grabbed the officer by his gas mask. While on the ground, Rathbun said, he began choking because Webster was pressing the chinstrap on his mask against his throat.

The case marks the first in which a Capital rioter has invoked the right to self-defense. It's also the first time a participant in the insurrection has been tried on an assault charge, as Axios noted.

Doris Spruell, a juror, told reporters that after he "looked at all the evidence," he felt that "there was no grounds for self-defense. The video, I think, clearly showed that."

"The case that the government laid out was very comprehensive," said another juror, who added that they were "quite comfortable with the verdict."

One juror said that the jury was "surprised that [Webster] would even make that defense argument."

"There was no dissention among us at all. We unanimously agreed that there was no self-defense argument here at all," they added.

Webster retired from the NYPD in 2011 after serving for two decades. He was also in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1985 to 1989

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Veteran#Police Misconduct#Washington Dc#The 117th Congress#Los Angeles Times#Crash Course#The Associated Press
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy