News & Announcements

What Parks & Recreation services do you want to see in Hillsboro’s future? What should Hillsboro’s parks look like in 50 years?

In the coming months, City of Hillsboro Parks & Recreation Department staff will be asking you – and all community members – to share your input to create Hillsboro’s first-ever Parks & Recreation System Plan.

By involving community like never before, the project’s comprehensive community-based approach will determine how to best deliver parks & recreation services over the next 15 years, as well as a 50-year future vision for Hillsboro’s Parks & Recreation System.

Community engagement and outreach will emphasize listening to historically marginalized community members whose voices are often underrepresented or not heard.

“It’s important that we hear directly from community members on how they want to recreate,” says Ryan Stee, project manager with the Hillsboro Parks & Recreation Department. “We will have culturally specific approaches to connect to communities throughout Hillsboro. And we will come to where people are at, including community events, online interaction, and working with our community partners.”

In addition to community surveys, Stee says the project team will host activities, listening sessions, and even play games to help people feel comfortable sharing their ideas for the future of parks & recreation in Hillsboro.