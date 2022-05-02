News & Announcements

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, Oregon
Hillsboro, Oregon
 4 days ago
In a cardiac arrest, seconds count. Every minute that passes without intervention reduces the chance of survival by 10%.

Hillsboro firefighters and paramedics provide lifesaving care using advanced training and equipment. Hillsboro Police Department patrol officers are often on the scene too. Each patrol unit carries an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and officers are trained in CPR.

In recent months, three community members survived a cardiac emergency because of this public safety partnership. CPR provided by Hillsboro Police officers, in conjunction with advanced medical care provided by paramedics, saved these three lives.

Thank you to those life savers: HPD Sergeant Kelly Hickman, and Officers Tyler Steinbach, Meng Lin, Lee Bartholomew, and Kiah Gravel.

Hillsboro is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and is the county seat of Washington County.

