News & Announcements

The City’s Budget Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 11, to discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The proposed budget will be available at Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/Budget on Wednesday, May 4.

Public comment can be shared at the meeting or via the Budget webpage.

Once the Budget Committee approves a proposed budget with any changes, a public hearing will be held before the City Council on June 21. The adopted budget would take effect on July 1, at the start of the new fiscal year.