News & Announcements

Hillsboro, Oregon
The City’s Budget Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 11, to discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The proposed budget will be available at Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/Budget on Wednesday, May 4.

Public comment can be shared at the meeting or via the Budget webpage.

Once the Budget Committee approves a proposed budget with any changes, a public hearing will be held before the City Council on June 21. The adopted budget would take effect on July 1, at the start of the new fiscal year.

Hillsboro is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and is the county seat of Washington County.

