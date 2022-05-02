ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Here’s the Cost of Idaho’s Unwanted Political Mailings

By Bill Colley
 2 days ago
I saw a post on social media over the weekend from a local politician. She explained statewide mass mailing for a campaign can cost as much as 70,000 dollars. While it may sound steep, I’m sure it’s costly. First, there’s the graphic design, the glossy paper, and the collection of addresses...

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
An Idaho Neighbor Legalizes Pot but Outlaws Marijuana

Marijuana is legal. Calling it marijuana is now illegal. In one of the most politically correct decisions in recent American history, state legislators in Washington and Governor Jay Inslee have called the word marijuana racist. The name will be replaced in all state documents and laws by cannabis. The rationale is that the Spanish word creates the impression Mexicans are responsible for the drug, which isn’t criminal in the state but is used recreationally and for medicinal purposes.
Craig Shirley
Earthquake Swarm Rattles Idaho Central Highlands

I used to joke with friends who live in the state’s central highlands. What do you call it when there’s an earthquake in your county? Thursday! Or any day for that matter. That’s how it appears over the last couple of weeks. There has been a swarm of small quakes just west of the Bitterroot Range and north of the Boise Mountains. These aren’t necessarily powerful quakes but can be annoying. I’ve been through a few small to medium quakes in my life and it’s like being on a cruise ship but you don’t rock all day and night as you do on the boat.
IDAHO STATE
More Than Half of Idaho Under Drought Declaration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-All of southern Idaho is under an emergency drought declaration issued Friday by Idaho water managers and the governor. The Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman issued the emergency drought declaration for 34 counties south of the Salmon River, essentially more than half the state. The declaration was approved by Gov. Brad Little making it effective as of Friday, April 28. "An emergency drought declaration provides a powerful tool for agricultural water users to cope with drought by allowing temporary water right changes for the remainder of the year. An emergency drought declaration may also help with eligibility requirements for federal drought assistance," said the department in the announcement. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map, all the counties in the impacted area are in moderate to severe drought, most are already in severe drought. According to IDWR, nearly a dozen county commissioners had asked the department to issue the declaration. This comes as many reservoirs, snow back, and streamflow conditions are well below average for this time of year. "Specifically, total cumulative snow water equivalent (SWE) levels in these basins as of April 1, 2022, ranged from 50 to 78 percent of median. The April-to-September streamflow forecasts for most locations south of the Salmon River are between 25 and 75 percent of median. As of April 1, 2022, water storage in most reservoirs serving the southern half of Idaho were between 20 to 65 percent of capacity, increasing the chances that many reservoirs will not fill," according to IDWR. For more information on changes to water rights go to the Drought Declaration Webpage.
IDAHO STATE
8 Fun Things to Buy With Your Tax Refund Check in Idaho

Tax season for 2022 has come and gone, and the stress is finally over, or is it? While filing taxes may be done, some of us owe money, some of us will get back money, and for those that got money back now, the stress of what to do with it has begun. There are multiple options on how to spend your tax money. You can save it, you can take a trip, or you can use it to buy some fun toys to use this spring and summer. Here are some ideas on how to spend that tax return check to make the whole family happy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

