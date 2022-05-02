ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

May 1-7 is Code Red Week in Weld County.

cityofdacono.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo to www.weld911alert.com and choose to receive alerts...

www.cityofdacono.com

OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Four towns just said no to marijuana sales, but how strong is rural Colorado’s distaste for weed?

HOOPER — Charlie Williams doesn’t believe there should be stores selling pot in his tiny town deep in the San Luis Valley. The 67-year-old pastor isn’t alone. Two dozen of his fellow residents joined him last month in successfully turning down — 25 to 18 — a measure that would have allowed recreational and medical cannabis sales in this town of fewer than 100 just west of Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
County
Weld County, CO
Weld County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Unsafe levels of total yeast, mold found in marijuana at two Colorado Springs stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state is warning Coloradans about potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold on Medical Marijuana flowers being sold in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the unsafe levels were detected in bud/shake/trim from Harvest Batches The post Unsafe levels of total yeast, mold found in marijuana at two Colorado Springs stores appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Why do scam calls show up as coming from small Colorado towns?

ALLENSPARK, Colo — Welcome to Allenspark, Colorado. Population: around 500, depending on the time of year. One of the best things about this place is there’s hardly any cell phone service. Still, scam calls show up on cell phones around the state as coming from this small mountain town in Boulder County.
ALLENSPARK, CO
#Code Red
CBS Denver

Truckers Sound Off On Proposed Runaway Truck Ramp On I-70

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– With a new, second, runaway truck ramp in the planning stages, the Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking input from truckers on whether the ramp should be on the right or left-hand side of I-70. Already more than 1,000 truckers have been answering survey questions. (credit: CBS) This goes back to April 2019 when a truck with no brakes passed the existing runaway truck ramp. What happened next was horrific. The truck plowed into stopped traffic on I-70 near Colorado Mills, killing four people and injuring another 10. Now CDOT is taking steps to prevent it from happening again. Engineer...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado Attorney General opinion allows Fort Morgan hospital sale to proceed

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser last week gave the go-ahead on the sale of Colorado Plains Medical Center. A release from the Colorado Department of Law said the AG reviewed the plans for the Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado and Centura Health Corporation, which are nonprofit corporations, to purchase the hospital from the for-profit PHC-Fort Morgan, Inc. and Colorado Plains Physician Practices, LLC.
FORT MORGAN, CO
99.9 The Point

The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History

We've all been worrying about the wind, but there will be another weather phenomenon to focus on soon: hail. According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Colorado's hail season runs from mid-April to mid-September — and storms are likely to ramp up in June. Colorado...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Lawsuit Against Douglas County School Board Members Stands

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A lawsuit against four members of the Douglas County School Board will stand. A judge denied a motion to dismiss the suit on Friday. (credit: CBS) Douglas County resident Robert Marshall filed the suit regarding a series of private conversations amongst the four members about the future of Corey Wise as superintendent in January, before acting to fire him during a board meeting on Feb. 4. The members are also accused of giving Wise an ultimatum privately before the meeting in which he was fired. RELATED: Corey Wise Files Discrimination Complaint Against Douglas County Schools
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

