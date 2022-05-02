ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana election officials prepare for May primary day

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Hoosier voters are heading back to the polls Tuesday for the May primary elections. Indiana election officials prepare for May primary …....

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

INFocus panel analyzes primary election results

INDIANAPOLIS — Following Tuesday’s primary elections in Indiana, FOX59’s own Dan Spehler was joined by two political analysts to discuss results. Joined by Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Spehler discussed everything from the battle for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District seat to the effect the recent US Supreme Court leak had on the election.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Zionsville, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
State
Indiana State
City
Beech Grove, IN
WLWT 5

The hot seat: Candidates for Ohio US Senate seat make last minute appeals to voters

This weekend marks the last attempt candidates have at reaching voters before Tuesday's Ohio primary. Candidate for U.S. Senate JD Vance went to the streets of West Chester passionately speaking about change he says is needed now. "I’m sick of being a country that used to be the most powerful and industrial economy in the world and now it doesn’t even make enough of its own stuff. We’re in a terrible inflection crisis in this country. They told us I’d we shipped all our food jobs to Mexico and China, we can get a lot of cheap plastic garbage in exchange. But ladies and gentlemen we don’t have the cheap, but we have the plastic garbage. All of these things require that we fix the broken leadership class in Washington," said Vance.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Box Truck#Indy#Hoosiers#Police Complaint Board
Fox 59

9th district congressional results

Police investigate rash of vehicle break-ins in downtown …. Five people charged after Greenfield police bust …. Three men are dead and one is wounded following a …. Riley experts discuss hepatitis outbreak in US, Europe. Merle Norman for Mother’s Day. Tourism Week Visit Indy. Harrison Center First Friday.
GREENFIELD, IN
Washington Examiner

Live Blog: Ohio and Indiana Midterm primaries

Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance has been projected the winner of Ohio's contentious Republican primary for Senate. Vance's victory is a feather in the cap of former President Donald Trump's influence in electoral politics after he endorsed him last month. He will face off against Tim Ryan who is...
OHIO STATE
Fox 59

Future of abortion in Indiana

Hoosiers are questioning whether there will be any access to abortions in Indiana if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Court docs: 21-year-old old woman executed alongside …. Chlorine shortage costing pool owners more this summer. Former students sue over high school theater director. Crews battle massive structure fire. INDOT to...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox 59

New roundabouts in Carmel, Westfield

New roundabouts are coming between Carmel and Westfield. Chlorine shortage costing pool owners more this summer. Former students sue over high school theater director. INDOT to add an extra lane to I-70 between Mount …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening: Drawing May 4, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening: Drawing...
WESTFIELD, IN
News 4 Buffalo

How to rewatch the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Gubernatorial debates

(WHTM) – Leading into the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election the leading candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate each attended exclusive one-hour primetime debates in Harrisburg that were broadcasted across the commonwealth. On April 21 the leading Democratic Party candidates for U.S. Senate, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, and State State Representative Malcolm […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy