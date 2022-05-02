ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

2022 MET Gala: Janelle Monáe Brings Opulence To The Red Carpet In This Backless Ralph Lauren Gown!

BET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 MET Gala is back, and our favorite celebrities have arrived on the red carpet in show-stopping looks. This year's...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Goes Off-The-Shoulder In A Stunning Gold Dress On The Red Carpet—Our Jaws Dropped!

Kelly Clarkson can truly do it all— churn out hit after hit with her powerhouse vocals, coach fellow singers on The Voice and grace red carpet events— all in style. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, 39, rocked a gorgeous ensemble centered around a shimmering, radiant gold dress earlier this week while promoting her and Snoop Dogg‘s new show, American Song Contest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
La La Anthony
Person
Janelle Monáe
Person
Ralph Lauren
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We’re Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Red Dress Mariah Carey Wore For The ‘Emancipation Of Mimi’ Anniversary—Breathtaking!

Mariah Carey is the queen of glam and the “We Belong Together” singer is a big fan of next-level glam. She is never one to shy away from showing off her curves or wearing an embellished ensemble. And to celebrate the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi—she did both! We can’t get over the slinky red dress she just wore on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backless#Carpet
POPSUGAR

Every Head-Turning Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala made a triumphant return this year on May 2, otherwise known as the first Monday in May, which is when the annual fête traditionally takes place. As the second series in a two-part exhibition titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the annual fundraising event supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Naturally, a star-studded crowd was in attendance, with headliners including Vanessa Hudgens, who arrived in a sheer black gown by Moschino. La La Anthony followed suit in a cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy