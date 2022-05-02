ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Background on Inmate Casey White

WHNT-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he...

whnt.com

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy