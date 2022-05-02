Background on Inmate Casey White

As the massive manhunt for accused murderer Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White continues, a woman who Casey White tried to kill and who later testified against him in open court is now speaking exclusively to WAAY 31. She was able to get away from an armed Casey White...
Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, was in a “special relationship” with Casey Cole White, the man police believe she helped escape from lockup, authorities announced Tuesday. Vicky and Casey White, a man who was incarcerated on charges of capital...
The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
The Lawrence County sheriff said a Lawrence County man missing since 2017 is the half-brother of Lauderdale County escapee Casey White. Sheriff Max Sanders said Steven Patrick White, 47, of 11295 Alabama 101 in Town Creek was last seen at his residence on Oct. 27, 2017. “We occasionally get a...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Only on WAAY 31, the mother of missing Lauderdale County corrections officer describes her last morning with Vicky White. Pat Davis said her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance.
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old woman Saturday in connection with allegations that she got high on marijuana and used a broom, fishing poles, and a piece of metal rod to attack a man. Crystal Dawn Costlow, of Larue, is...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
THE shocking moment a female corrections officer helped her 6'9" convict "lover" escape jail was caught on camera as police warn that the pair could be armed with an AR-15 and shotgun. Vicki White, 56, is seen in surveillance video holding the door open for a shackled Casey White, 38,...
COPS are searching for a county corrections officer and a murder suspect who went missing on Friday morning after leaving a detention center and heading to the courthouse. The assistant director of corrections Vicki White left the Alabama jail with inmate Casey Cole White, officials reported. The inmate and officer are not related.
Newly released images in the manhunt for an escaped Alabama murder suspect show the copper Ford SUV escaped Casey Cole White and his alleged accomplice, a corrections official named Vicky White, were last seen traveling in. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said they are not related but share a "special...
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton sat down with WAFF on Wednesday for an exclusive one-on-one interview about the missing corrections officer, inmate. It was released on Tuesday by the United States Marshals Service what Vicky White and Casey White may possibly be traveling in. The...
Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced for convictions related to a 2018 shooting in Walker County, Ala., according to to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Johnnie Sharp, Jr. The Tulsa sisters were convicted in 2021, of various crimes related to...
[Note: WAAY temporarily unpublished this story at the request of Lauderdale County Sheriff's Rick Singleton after he expressed concerns about it being released by another law enforcement agency. Singleton later told us to go back to sharing the information.]. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the vehicle possibly being driven...
