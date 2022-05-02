Early Oregon wildfire forecast better than last 2 years, still above normal for Bend

Early forecasts of Oregon’s wildfire danger are milder than the last two seasons, but it’s not a completely rosy picture as the state begins ramping up for the 2022 fire season.

The western half of Oregon looks far better than a year ago thanks to a wet and snowy April, but wildfire danger is projected to be above normal east of the Cascade Range and eventually across the length of southern Oregon, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Interagency Fire Center.

“April was obviously a big help — especially in the northwest — but it wasn’t enough to break the longstanding drought in most of the state,” said Eric Wise, a predictive wildfire meteorologist at the Northwest Coordination Center. “We have concern in particular about Central Oregon in the early season and about southwest Oregon as we get deeper into the summer.”

The projections, issued on the first of every month, rely on a combination of factors including drought, extended weather forecasts, forest fuel moistures and weather events like the monsoon season, which can influence lightning strikes in Oregon.

And while they’re far from perfect, last year’s forecast correctly projected an early wildfire season that brought outbreaks in May and significant wildfires and evacuations by mid-June. The 2020 projections also foretold above-normal wildfire danger in Western Oregon during a season that eventually saw the devastating Labor Day Fires.

The latest forecast came out May 1 and projects elevated fire danger in Central Oregon through May and June.

“The risk of fires in central Oregon in May and June will mainly be associated with dry and windy weather rather than lightning,” the report said.

“I’d say we do expect an early start to the season in that area, and even if we don’t see huge fires, we do expect to be busy with a lot of smaller human-caused fires,” Wise said.

By July, elevated fire danger spreads to southwest Oregon and all of southern Oregon by August. Part of the reason is not only the ongoing drought but also forecasts for an active monsoon season in the southwest United States, which often sends inland moisture to Oregon and creates thunderstorms and dry lightning, Wise said.

“Those really bad outbreaks usually come when those thunderstorms arrive without much moisture,” he said. A good example was a 2018 dry lightning storm that ignited over 160 blazes in mid-July and resulted in what remains the most expensive wildfire season in state history.

Above-normal fire danger is also forecast for almost all of Northern California, which often spews thick smoke into much of Oregon.

One bright spot in this year’s early projections is that most of Western Oregon stays at normal fire danger through August. That’s in contrast to the last two years.

One reason fire danger isn’t elevated in the northwest has been the amount of rain — April brought record-breaking rain to Portland, for example — along with the buildup of late-season snowpack.

Snowpack from Diamond Peak (east of Eugene) to Mount Hood is currently 144 to 172 percent of normal.

“That snow should keep things moist as it starts to melt out,” Wise said.

That said, wildfire projections this early in the season don’t guarantee a specific type of season. In 2017, the wildfire forecast showed no areas in Oregon with elevated fire danger, and it ultimately became one of the state’s worst wildfire years, bringing the Eagle Creek, Chetco Bar and Whitewater fires.

“We have a lot of tools to project the type of season, but it’s obviously a fool’s errand to try and narrow down exactly what type of season we’re going to have,” Wise said. “But there is value in forecasting so that we have an idea of where things are likely to be busiest.”

