ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Change of heart: Taunton native signs with the Cleveland Browns

By Steven Sanchez, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

TAUNTON — It's on to another sport for Marcus Santos-Silva.

The Taunton native signed a contract with the NFL's Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Santos-Silva, who played college basketball for Virginia Commonwealth University from 2017 to 2020 and Texas Tech for the past two years, has changed sports to pro football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6cxI_0fQyHJKq00

National Insider for NFL Network reporter Ian Rapport tweeted about Santos-Silva's signing on Monday around 5 p.m. The Texas Tech Red Raiders also announced his signing with the Browns.

Santos-Silva played youth football in the Silver City.

But as he got taller, his football experience changed, especially during his freshman season with the Tigers when he played tight end.

"People started to go at my knees," said Santos-Silva during an interview three years ago with the Taunton Daily Gazette . "I said, 'Yeah I got to stop playing that.' That’s when I started to play freshman basketball.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EURQ2_0fQyHJKq00

He played basketball for Taunton for two years, transferring to Bridgewater-Raynham in his junior year, and then to a prep school in Vermont his senior year, before taking his game to college in Virginia.

Santos, who is 6-foot-6, 261 pounds, will play tight end for the Browns. He goes to Cleveland as an undrafted rookie after playing in the NCAA tournament two months ago, where his team lost to Duke in a regional semifinal .

He averaged 4 points and 4 rebounds a game for Texas Tech this year.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Change of heart: Taunton native signs with the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Browns Released 2 Notable Players After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear over the last few days that they are overhauling their placekicking operation. On Saturday, the Browns drafted LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round. A second-team All-SEC selection in 2021 and second-team All-American in 2020, York became the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taunton, MA
Sports
City
Taunton, MA
Cleveland, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Vermont State
Taunton, MA
Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Youth Football#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Tigers#The Taunton Daily Gazette#Bridgewater Raynham
The Spun

Browns Have Signed Former College Basketball Player

Thanks to players like Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates and Julius Peppers; more and more NFL teams have taken flyers on former college basketball players over the years. On Monday, the Cleveland Browns continued that trend with the signing of former Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Spun

Kurt Warner Calls Out Ryan Tannehill: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill turned some heads because of his comments about Malik Willis. Tannehill told reporters it's not his job to mentor Willis, who was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Surprise Signing

The Cleveland Browns announced a unique signing earlier today. They inked Texas Tech basketball forward Marcus Santos-Silva to a free agent deal as a tight end. Santos-Silva did not play college football. In fact, the 6-foot-6, 261-pound bruiser didn't even play high school football, stopping his career on the gridiron after eighth grade.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/3/22)

It is Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are on the field once again engaged in voluntary offseason workouts. Photos from those workouts are the top story in Tuesday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Offseason Workout Photos. The Browns team Twitter account released photos...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

RGIII is planning a return to the NFL, eyeing deal with Cowboys or Bears

Robert Griffin III revealed that he has received calls from NFL executives after running a 4.48-second 40 yard dash during the “Run Rich Run” charity event. One of the highlights of the NFL Draft is the “Run Rich Run” charity event that benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined other ex-football players in running the 40-yard dash, and he actually clocked in at 4.48 seconds!
NFL
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
566
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy