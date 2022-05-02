TAUNTON — It's on to another sport for Marcus Santos-Silva.

The Taunton native signed a contract with the NFL's Cleveland Browns on Monday.

Santos-Silva, who played college basketball for Virginia Commonwealth University from 2017 to 2020 and Texas Tech for the past two years, has changed sports to pro football.

National Insider for NFL Network reporter Ian Rapport tweeted about Santos-Silva's signing on Monday around 5 p.m. The Texas Tech Red Raiders also announced his signing with the Browns.

Santos-Silva played youth football in the Silver City.

But as he got taller, his football experience changed, especially during his freshman season with the Tigers when he played tight end.

"People started to go at my knees," said Santos-Silva during an interview three years ago with the Taunton Daily Gazette . "I said, 'Yeah I got to stop playing that.' That’s when I started to play freshman basketball.''

He played basketball for Taunton for two years, transferring to Bridgewater-Raynham in his junior year, and then to a prep school in Vermont his senior year, before taking his game to college in Virginia.

Santos, who is 6-foot-6, 261 pounds, will play tight end for the Browns. He goes to Cleveland as an undrafted rookie after playing in the NCAA tournament two months ago, where his team lost to Duke in a regional semifinal .

He averaged 4 points and 4 rebounds a game for Texas Tech this year.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Change of heart: Taunton native signs with the Cleveland Browns