If cereal is one of your go-to breakfast foods, chances are you enjoy it in a bowl with milk. Did you know, however, that some people actually prefer it with orange juice?. No, we’re not talking a bowl of cereal and a glass of OJ; some people apparently pour orange juice directly on their cereal! If that’s not the stuff of a dentist’s nightmares, I don’t know what could be.

