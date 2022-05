It was a good day for several local athletes at one of the most prestigious high school track & field meets of the season, especially in the girls competition. Girls from Cache Valley accounted for five event titles at the annual Davis Invitational, which took place last Saturday. Logan High senior Milly Garren reigned supreme in a pair of throwing events, while Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Green Canyon all won relays on the girls side.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO