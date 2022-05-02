ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jabari Walker a second-round pick in Bleacher Report mock draft

By Matt Wadleigh
 2 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker has officially made his decision to turn pro and not return to Boulder .

So, where exactly does he project to land in the 2022 NBA draft? It is still very early in the process, but Walker did pop up in a recent mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report .

Here’s what Wasserman said about Walker:

Walker shot 47.6 percent from three over Colorado’s final 11 games after a promising freshman year and rough start to 2021-22. His perimeter-skill translatability is key to his NBA chances, but for a power forward, he has had some eye-opening flashes of open-floor handles, pull-ups and drives.

Walker’s profile is a good match for a number of NBA teams, and Wasserman has him going to the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 48 overall. If Walker does go to Minnesota, he would reunite with former Buff McKinley Wright IV .

Walker will only help his case as the NBA draft gets closer and, with a strong showing at the NBA Combine, he could sneak into the back end of the first round or the early second round.

With Walker headed to the NBA, the Buffs roster just took a monster hit, so let’s hope head coach Tad Boyle and his staff will work hard to find a capable replacement.

5 Pac-12 players appear in Draft Wire's first round mock

