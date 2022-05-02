ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things to watch for at Monday’s Met Gala

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago
(The Hill) – The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala benefiting the Costume Institute is set to take place on Monday night, bringing out a who’s who of the fashion and entertainment worlds.

One of fashion’s biggest nights, the event has also played host to political messages including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wearing a dress last year saying “Tax the Rich.”

Here’s what to know about this year’s event before it gets started tonight.

How to watch

This year’s Met Gala will take place on its typical date, the first Monday in May. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 gala was canceled and the 2021 event was postponed and took place not long ago in September.

Viewers can watch a live stream of the event on Vogue’s website starting at 6 p.m. EST on Monday.

COVID-19 protocols

Attendees this year will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 PCR test before arriving at the event.

They will also be asked to mask while indoors unless they are eating or drinking, according to The New York Times.

Gilded theme

The theme of the event is based on the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition in the museum. This year it will be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” It follows last year’s theme which was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

This year’s dress code is being referred to as “Gilded Glamour,” paying homage to New York’s Gilded Age between 1870 and 1890, according to Vogue. The term was coined by Mark Twain in 1873.

“What’s wonderful about the Met is that people feel very fearless,” Anna Wintour, the editor of American Vogue, told the publication. Wintour has been chairwoman of the event for over two decades.

Who will show

People at the Met Gala pay the steep price of $35,000 per ticket to attend the event, and a table can cost between $200,000 to $300,000, according to the Times. The event, however, is invitation only.

Celebrities, musicians and public figures are expected to attend, though the official guest list of about 600 people remains under wraps until the event starts, according to Vogue.

Speculation has swirled that some usuals may skip it this year for personal reasons or the vaccine requirement.

For example, it’s unclear if pop star Rihanna, known for over-the-top looks like dressing as the pope at the gala in 2018, will attend the event this year. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Last year, rapper Nicki Minaj skipped the Met Gala over the vaccine requirement, saying at the time that “if I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met.”

Hosts

This year’s event will be hosted by husband-wife duo Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.

Designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Wintour will serve as honorary co-chairs of the event.

The hosts are typically among the first to walk the red carpet when guest arrivals begin around 5:30 p.m.

