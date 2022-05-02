ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Hwy. 395 in Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
A man walking along Highway 395 in Victorville was struck by a vehicle and later airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

Victorville Fire Department reported that the collision occurred just after 3 p.m. on Sunday in the southbound lane of the highway south of Palmdale Road/Hwy. 18.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the injured pedestrian who was hit by a BMW sedan. A medical helicopter transported the man to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton for treatment.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation by the Victorville Sheriff’s Station.

The injured man was not identified and his condition on Monday remained unknown.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

