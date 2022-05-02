ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

New businesses springing up in Uptown Butte

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKIAa_0fQy8A6N00

BUTTE - With the arrival of Spring, Uptown Butte is seeing the buds of economic development with a host of new businesses opening in and around its all-important Park Street corridor.

“It’s just part of the buzz we have going in Butte right, a lot of interest in opening new businesses,” said Butte’s Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes.

Several established businesses have expanded and there are several new businesses that are opening in this district, including a new cantina-style Taco Bell restaurant at Park and Montana streets.

John Emeigh

Economic officials are excited about the expected reopening of The Colonial apartment building in Uptown.

“And the housing part of that is hugely important to the economic vitality of the area. It just lends to more feet on the street,” said Byrnes

The owners of a recently opened café in Uptown started their business with an interesting name.

“You’re just like, where do you want to go eat? ‘I don’t know.’ What do you want for lunch? ‘I don’t know,’” said co-owner of I Don’t Know Café , Michael Taapken.

The owners of the I Don’t Know Café do know business has been good.

“For less than two months open, it’s by far exceeding our expectations,” said Taapken.

And despite the high inflation and fuel costs, some business owners say they are optimistic about their economic future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282QyR_0fQy8A6N00 John Emeigh - MTN NEWS
“It’s just part of the buzz we have going in Butte right, a lot of interest in opening new businesses,” said Butte’s Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes.

“It’s due mostly in part with the overwhelming support from this community and the Uptown businesses and people coming in to share their support with us,” said Taapken.

Businesses should benefit from the return of summer events like the Famer’s Market on May 14 th , the Montana Folk Festival on July 8 th and the An Ri Ra Irish Festival on Aug. 12 th .

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Government
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Butte, MT
Business
Local
Montana Government
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Colonial#Know Caf
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NewsTalk 95.5

Will This Popular Montana Store Add New Locations?

His move wouldn't be surprising in the least for this local business. They have been slowly adding new locations over the past several years. Many of us have a favorite grocery store, and for many locals here in the Gallatin Valley, that grocery store is Town & Country Foods. Town & Country Foods is a Gallatin Valley icon for grocery stores. They are locally owned and have several locations spread throughout Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston. Plus, in recent years they have added locations in Dillon, Lewistown, and Billings.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBCMontana

Bozeman 6-year-old granted Make-A-Wish shopping spree

MISSOULA, Mont. — It's not every day a Bozeman six-year-old's day starts with a limo ride. This six-year-old, Cade, has an autoimmune disease and was surprised with the limo ride and a video game shopping spree on Saturday. Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana arranged for Cade and his family...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Looking for a Fun Summer Job? Work at Glacier National Park

Like every other business in Montana, even iconic Glacier National Park is looking for summer employees. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman who provided more details about available jobs at the park. “We have several job opportunities at Glacier National Park for this season,”...
KALISPELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Worst! Five Famous Montana Attractions You Should Avoid

Some would call them tourist traps, others would say these places are a waste of your precious time while in Montana. People love to get away and travel to fun destinations not only for one person but maybe for their whole family or friends. Luckily here in Montana, many places or attractions can be fun for any mood or season. The thing is, there are some attractions you should avoid in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
KBZK News

KBZK News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy