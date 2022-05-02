ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Man fatally shot at Southern California community festival

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
A bystander was fatally shot when a fight broke out among juveniles at a Southern California community festival and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion murder.

Anaheim police say the shooting occurred late Sunday at La Palma Park, site of the city's annual Cinco de Mayo festival.

The victim was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation revealed that a fight broke out among a group of juveniles and the 17-year-old fired a handgun.

The teen's name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The victim’s name was not publicly released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Oakland teen missing since March has been found

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found. 15-year-old Alicia Bryant was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento, Tuesday, March 22. Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking. The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers, and reached out […]
OAKLAND, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

